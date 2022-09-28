AUSTRALIAN WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS INVITED TO JOIN EXCLUSIVE TRAINING AND NETWORKING EVENT WITH P&G BUSINESS LEADERS

SYDNEY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble, in partnership with WEConnect International, is launching a dedicated training academy for women-owned enterprises, the "P&G Academy for Women Entrepreneurs". For the first time, Australia-based women business owners will have an opportunity to partake in the Academy, which provides tailored training and coaching designed to help these businesses grow and thrive. P&G and WEConnect International are now actively recruiting participants to sponsor for inclusion in this program: click here to apply.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director of P&G Australia and New Zealand, explains the importance of this program, "At P&G, we aspire to create a company and a world where equality and inclusion are achievable for all. All around the world, P&G is committed to diversifying our supplier base and accelerating opportunities for women-owned and women-led businesses. This is good for our community, it's good for our economy, and it's another step towards a level playing field for women. I am thrilled to launch P&G's Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Australia as we can play a critical role in supporting women-owned and women-led enterprises with access to world-class training, coaching, and mentoring."

The P&G Academy for Women Entrepreneurs has been developed as a key initiative in P&G's commitment toward equality and inclusion, with an aim to help close the economic gender gap. The P&G Academy provides training for women-owned businesses in Australia through a range of development courses including topics such as business growth strategies, brand building, leadership skills, human resources, and procurement. The program will take place at the P&G Head Office in Sydney on November 29-30, 2022.

"Women-owned businesses are one of the most underutilised drivers of innovation and job growth in Australia. Seeing that six out of the seventeen Sustainability Development Goals are intrinsically connected to women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, we simply cannot afford to allow the contributions of women-owned businesses to go unnoticed, unmonitored or unsupported. The real bottom line is that supplier diversity and inclusion, and women's economic empowerment through gender-inclusive sourcing, is key to delivering on Environmental, Social, and Governance goals and ensuring more inclusive and sustainable global prosperity", added Mrinalini Venkatachalam, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania, WEConnect International.

Since its inception in 2016, P&G and WEConnect have partnered to host this Academy in 13 other markets, including Singapore, South Africa, Japan, and the US.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always Discreet®, Ambi Pur®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Metamucil®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Vicks®, and Voost®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 110 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 120 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women's business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides certification in almost 50 countries that represent over 60 per cent of the world's population.