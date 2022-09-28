Chugai Pharma Taiwan Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022 for 'Cycling for Charity' under Social Empowerment Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 is pleased to honor 72 exemplary award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. The award recipients were selected through a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterions of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan's Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Established in 1988, Chugai Pharma Taiwan is the subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. in Japan. Carrying forth the spirit of the "Patient-centric" of Chugai Group and with its most prized biologics technology, the company has benefited patients in various areas including Hemophilia, Cancer, Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, and Cardiovascular Medication. The company's 'Cycling for Charity' program was awarded under the Social Empowerment category.

Initiated in 2017, the program allows the company's employees to leave behind heavy workload, get out of the office, and bond with each other, all while doing charity for society. Chugai Pharma Taiwan arranges a 'Charity Donation' on one day of the trip to visit social welfare organizations, listen to the introduction of the organization and demonstrate the company's support by donating daily necessaries to them. In past years, Chugai Pharma Taiwan had visited and donated to the Eden Social Welfare Foundation, Senior Citizens Home, Children's Home, and Orphan Foundation.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan arranges 'Cycling for Charity' annually to encourage employees to value their health. The three-day cycling arrangement is entrusted to Giant Adventure Travel Agency. The company encourages employees to bring their families together and customizes cycling jerseys for all participants. All activity fees are fully sponsored by the company. During the tour, the staffs visit the local social welfare organization and donate daily necessities to them, which fulfils one of the goals of Chugai's 'TOP I 2030' strategy, 'Implementing Corporate Social Responsibilities as a Role Model for ESG.'

Chugai Pharma Taiwan adopts innovative ideas to do charity, such as the three-day 'Annual Cycling for Charity', which attracts the attention and curiosity of the public. Through their inquiries, Chugai Pharma Taiwan propagates the idea of giving back to society, caring for vulnerable groups, sets an example for others to follow, and hopes to influence others to value social welfare. On the other hand, Chugai Pharma Taiwan sets up a 'Share Your Love' donation box in the Taipei office, and the company will donate the same amount as its staff's donation. It is worth mentioning that the staff donations are getting higher year by year with a growth rate of 30% annually. The concept of supporting vulnerable groups with concrete actions has become the DNA of Chugai's staff.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan is continuously devoted to solving social problems and caring for global sustainability. In the future, the company hopes to collaborate with the pharmaceutical industry or other medias by extending from single-point events to linear and comprehensive public welfare activities with diversity to attract more attention and participation from the public.

