Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1

|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Brenner, 15, 24th minute.
Second Half_2, Seattle, Montero, 4 (Rowe), 58th.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Ragen, Seattle, 53rd; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 69th; Acosta, Cincinnati, 72nd; Bruin, Seattle, 83rd.
Red Cards_Rowe, Seattle, 69th.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeremy Hanson, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_31,291.
___
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell (Raymon Gaddis, 83rd); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 90th+2), Junior Moreno (Yuya Kubo, 67th), Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner (Sergio Santos, 67th), Brandon Vazquez (Dominique Badji, 84th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Abdoulaye Cissoko (Cristian Roldan, 55th), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen; Josh Atencio (Jimmy Medranda, 75th), Ethan Dobbelaere, Danny Leyva (Leo Chu, 55th), Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnak; Will Bruin (Dylan Teves, 83rd), Fredy Montero.