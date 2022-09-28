Alexa
Taiwan’s JustKitchen expands into Thailand through GrabKitchen deal

Cloud kitchen to be located in Phayathai area of Bangkok

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/28 13:20
JustKitchen's Master Don brand. (JustKitchen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese cloud kitchen operator specializing in delivery-only options is heading overseas again, this time to Thailand through a deal with GrabKitchen.

The arrangement will see GrabKitchen provide the physical kitchen space for JustKitchen on a Kitchen-as-a-Service basis. The cloud kitchen will be located in the Phayathai area of Bangkok.

Because of a deal signed with GrabExpress Inc. in the Philippines in April, JustKitchen is able to access GrabKitchen and GrabFood resources.

The company plans to first offer its Master Don brand after its Thailand operations are first set up, followed by its K.Bao brand, featuring a customized menu with a local twist. The firm is also planning to offer its Bodyfit brand in Bangkok as well.

According to JustKitchen, the on-demand food delivery market in Southeast Asia is currently growing at 14% annually and is estimated to be valued at US$49.7 billion (NT$1.59 trillion) by 2030.

Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen, pointed out international expansion is vital to the company’s growth plan. “In Thailand, the food delivery market is mainstream and growing, which is something we plan to study very carefully and hopefully master as well,” Chen added.

After opening in Taiwan, JustKitchen has also expanded into Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia. It has also signed a deal to offer some of its brands in Japan, in addition to a brand swap agreement in India.
