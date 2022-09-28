Alexa
Video shows Buttigieg call for Taiwan's participation in ICAO

U.S. transportation secretary says Taiwan should 'participate meaningfully' in ICAO

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/28 12:26
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Buttigieg is vowing...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) annual meeting on Tuesday (Sept. 27), U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for Taiwan's "meaningful participation" in the organization.

The 41st ICAO Assembly is being held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 in Montreal, but Taiwan has not been invited to attend this year. Buttigieg used his speech that day to publicly express Washington's support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

Regarding Taiwan's participation, Buttigieg issued the following statement:

"We believe that all of international civil aviation’s most important stakeholders, particularly those who would administer critical aerospace, like Taiwan, should have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in ICAO’s work."

The last time Taiwan was invited to an ICAO meeting was as a guest at the 38th International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly under the name "Chinese Taipei" in 2013. It has since been excluded from all ICAO meetings, including this week's assembly.

However, Lin Jiunn-liang (林俊良), who is deputy director-general of Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration, and his delegation held sideline discussions on Monday (Sept. 26) with representatives of Taiwan's diplomatic allies and friendly nations before the opening of the ICAO assembly.
