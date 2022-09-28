Taiwan ranked 11th-most digitally competitive country in world by IMD

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the 11th-most competitive digital economy in the world by the Swiss business management school, the Institute for Management Development (IMD).

In IMD's World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, Taiwan placed 11th out of 63 countries in the world, dropping three spots from its 8th place ranking last year. Taiwan placed 9th in government cybersecurity capacity.

The IMD ranking utilizes three major factors, nine sub-factors, and 54 criteria to measure the capacity and readiness of economies around the world to adapt, explore, and make full use of "digital transformation." The three major indicators are knowledge, technology, and future readiness.

In this survey, Taiwan ranked among the top three in the world in eight indicators, one more than in 2021. Among these, it ranked first in the world in "Total R&D personnel per capita", "Mobile broadband subscribers" and "IT & media stock market capitalization."

Among the three major indicators, the “technology” aspect is mainly used to evaluate the ability of the rated countries to develop digital innovation technologies. Taiwan ranks the best in this aspect, ranking 6th in the world, but down four places from 2021.