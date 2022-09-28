Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/28 09:49
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 020 100 000 0 3 8 0
Detroit 000 000 030 1 4 8 0

(10 innings)

Greinke, Coleman (8), Ca.Hernández (8), Barlow (9), Misiewicz (10) and Perez; Wentz, Foley (6), De Jesus (7), Norris (8), Cisnero (9), Lange (10) and Barnhart. W_Lange 6-4. L_Misiewicz 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (12).

___

New York 002 012 000 5 11 0
Toronto 100 001 000 2 8 1

Taillon, Trivino (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Pop (6), Phelps (7), Bass (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 14-5. L_Berríos 11-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Toronto, Springer (24).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 100 000 000 1 6 2
Pittsburgh 001 000 30x 4 7 0

H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and Romine; M.Keller, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Crowe 6-10. L_B.Farmer 2-2. Sv_Bednar (18).

___

Atlanta 000 222 110 8 10 0
Washington 110 000 000 2 6 1

Muller, McHugh (5), Minter (7), Chavez (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras; Espino, Weems (6), M.Thompson (7), Ramírez (8), Machado (9) and Barrera. W_McHugh 3-2. L_Espino 0-8. HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. (15). Washington, Robles (6).

___

Philadelphia 000 001 000 1 5 0
Chicago 001 000 10x 2 7 1

Wheeler, Brogdon (7), Devenski (8) and Realmuto; Stroman, Hughes (8), Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 5-7. L_Brogdon 2-2. Sv_Rodríguez (3). HRs_Chicago, Morel (15).