Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Kansas City
|020
|100
|000
|0
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|030
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Greinke, Coleman (8), Ca.Hernández (8), Barlow (9), Misiewicz (10) and Perez; Wentz, Foley (6), De Jesus (7), Norris (8), Cisnero (9), Lange (10) and Barnhart. W_Lange 6-4. L_Misiewicz 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (12).
___
|New York
|002
|012
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Taillon, Trivino (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Pop (6), Phelps (7), Bass (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 14-5. L_Berríos 11-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Toronto, Springer (24).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|7
|0
H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and Romine; M.Keller, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Crowe 6-10. L_B.Farmer 2-2. Sv_Bednar (18).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|222
|110
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Washington
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Muller, McHugh (5), Minter (7), Chavez (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras; Espino, Weems (6), M.Thompson (7), Ramírez (8), Machado (9) and Barrera. W_McHugh 3-2. L_Espino 0-8. HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. (15). Washington, Robles (6).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Wheeler, Brogdon (7), Devenski (8) and Realmuto; Stroman, Hughes (8), Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 5-7. L_Brogdon 2-2. Sv_Rodríguez (3). HRs_Chicago, Morel (15).