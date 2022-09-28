New $1.1 bln U.S. arms package for Ukraine in process -U.S. officials

The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced soon, U.S. officials said on Tuesday as Washington awaits the outcome of what it calls "sham" referendums in Ukraine.

The package will be the latest installment in weaponry for Ukraine as it fights Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. The officials said on condition of anonymity that the package will be announced in coming days.

It is expected to use funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing U.S. weapons stocks.

The package will include HIMARS launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems, along with spares, training and technical support, a source briefed on the plan said.

The United States is watching warily as pro-Russian forces conduct referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine, with the outcome expected to be announced soon.

Washington is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia should Moscow annex these areas after the referendum results are announced.

President Joe Biden has condemned the referendums and vowed the United States would never recognize the results.

The United States has provided more than $15 billion in military aid to Ukraine for its conflict with Russia.

