Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line.

Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

It has been a rough start to the season for Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle but had to slide to the right side when Mekhi Becton was lost for the year with a knee injury. The Jets then signed veteran Duane Brown to play left tackle — but he's on injured reserve for at least another week with a shoulder injury, prompting Fant to move back to the left side.

All the injuries have also forced Max Mitchell, a fourth-rounder from Louisiana who was viewed as a developmental player, into starting at right tackle.

The Jets also signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster from Houston's practice squad, and added offensive Mike Remmers to the practice squad.

Ogbuehi was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, but hasn't started a game since 2020.

Remmers was most recently with Kansas City, where he started two games last season.

New York also released wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

The news on Fant comes as quarterback Zach Wilson could make his season debut after being sidelined since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson had a bone bruise and arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the Jets were still awaiting clearance from Wilson's doctor before knowing if the second-year quarterback would start Sunday at Pittsburgh or Joe Flacco.

