NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|10
|3
|8
|38
|46
|21
|OL Reign
|10
|4
|7
|37
|29
|19
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|6
|36
|29
|28
|San Diego
|10
|6
|5
|35
|32
|21
|Houston
|9
|6
|6
|33
|33
|26
|North Carolina
|9
|8
|4
|31
|46
|33
|Chicago
|8
|7
|6
|30
|32
|28
|Angel City
|8
|8
|5
|29
|23
|25
|Orlando
|5
|9
|7
|22
|22
|42
|Louisville
|4
|9
|8
|20
|22
|35
|Washington
|3
|8
|10
|19
|25
|31
|Gotham FC
|4
|17
|0
|12
|13
|43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0
North Carolina 3, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Louisville 0
Angel City 2, Washington 1
North Carolina 3, Gotham FC 0
OL Reign 2, Houston 0
Portland 3, Chicago 0
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Orlando 2, tie
Louisville 3, Angel City 1
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.