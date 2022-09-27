American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Toronto
|87
|67
|.565
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|14
|Boston
|72
|81
|.471
|22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|.412
|23
|Detroit
|60
|92
|.395
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|Oakland
|56
|97
|.366
|44½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.