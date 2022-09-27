Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/27 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 94 59 .614 _
Toronto 87 67 .565
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10
Baltimore 80 73 .523 14
Boston 72 81 .471 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _
Chicago 76 77 .497 10
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12
Kansas City 63 90 .412 23
Detroit 60 92 .395 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Seattle 83 69 .546 17
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½
Texas 65 87 .428 35
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.