Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Toronto
|87
|67
|.565
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|14
|Boston
|72
|81
|.471
|22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|.412
|23
|Detroit
|60
|92
|.395
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|Oakland
|56
|97
|.366
|44½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|z-Atlanta
|96
|58
|.623
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|13
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|Washington
|53
|100
|.346
|43½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|94
|.390
|29
|Pittsburgh
|57
|97
|.370
|32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.