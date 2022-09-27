Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/09/27 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 83 64
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81
New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38
Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84
Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84
Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59
Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 37, New England 26

Carolina 22, New Orleans 14

Chicago 23, Houston 20

Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12

Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 19

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22

Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

Denver 11, San Francisco 10

Monday's Games

Dallas 23, N.Y. Giants 16

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.