|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|7
|6
|0
|1
|17
|7
|18
|Man City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|6
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|2
|0
|18
|7
|17
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Fulham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|11
|11
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Brentford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|15
|12
|9
|Newcastle
|7
|1
|5
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Bournemouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|19
|8
|Everton
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Southampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|7
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Wolverhampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|3
|7
|6
|West Ham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|17
|4
|Leicester
|7
|0
|1
|6
|10
|22
|1
___
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|10
|7
|2
|1
|19
|5
|23
|Norwich
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|9
|20
|Reading
|10
|6
|0
|4
|10
|14
|18
|Burnley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|17
|10
|17
|Sunderland
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|11
|15
|QPR
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Blackburn
|10
|5
|0
|5
|11
|13
|15
|Rotherham
|9
|3
|5
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|19
|16
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|11
|14
|Luton Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Wigan
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|11
|13
|Millwall
|10
|4
|1
|5
|11
|14
|13
|Stoke
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|12
|Preston
|10
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|12
|Swansea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|12
|Cardiff
|10
|3
|2
|5
|7
|11
|11
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|15
|11
|Hull
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|21
|11
|West Brom
|10
|1
|7
|2
|15
|14
|10
|Middlesbrough
|10
|2
|4
|4
|13
|15
|10
|Huddersfield
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|7
|Coventry
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|13
|3
___
Hull vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Watford, 7 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|12
|22
|Ipswich
|10
|6
|3
|1
|19
|8
|21
|Portsmouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|8
|21
|Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|10
|20
|Barnsley
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|10
|17
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|17
|Cambridge United
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|16
|16
|Peterborough
|10
|5
|0
|5
|17
|10
|15
|Shrewsbury
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|11
|15
|Exeter
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|10
|14
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|9
|14
|Lincoln
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|14
|13
|Accrington Stanley
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|12
|13
|Fleetwood Town
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|8
|12
|Port Vale
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|15
|12
|Charlton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|14
|11
|Wycombe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|15
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|11
|10
|Oxford United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|10
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|8
|Forest Green
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|22
|8
|Morecambe
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|18
|7
|Burton Albion
|10
|1
|1
|8
|11
|24
|4
___
Forest Green 0, Exeter 4
Barnsley 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|4
|28
|Northampton
|10
|7
|2
|1
|21
|11
|23
|Stevenage
|10
|7
|1
|2
|12
|9
|22
|Barrow
|10
|7
|0
|3
|15
|11
|21
|Salford
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|8
|20
|Mansfield Town
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|10
|19
|Bradford
|10
|5
|3
|2
|16
|9
|18
|Swindon
|10
|4
|5
|1
|12
|9
|17
|Doncaster
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|12
|17
|Grimsby Town
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|7
|15
|Crewe
|10
|4
|3
|3
|12
|11
|15
|Carlisle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|11
|9
|14
|Sutton United
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|11
|14
|Tranmere
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|9
|13
|Walsall
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|10
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|9
|Stockport County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|15
|8
|Newport County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|14
|8
|Harrogate Town
|10
|2
|2
|6
|6
|12
|8
|Gillingham
|10
|1
|4
|5
|2
|11
|7
|Colchester
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|14
|6
|Crawley Town
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|17
|6
|Rochdale
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|16
|5
|Hartlepool
|10
|0
|5
|5
|6
|17
|5
___
Northampton 2, Stockport County 1
Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2
Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Colchester 0, Rochdale 1
Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1
Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2
Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0
Newport County 1, Carlisle 1
Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0
Sutton United 1, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Tranmere 1
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.