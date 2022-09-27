Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/27 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 94 59 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-1 56-22 38-37
Toronto 87 67 .565 +3 6-4 W-3 44-32 43-35
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10 4-6 L-2 51-30 33-39
Baltimore 80 73 .523 14 5-5 W-1 44-34 36-39
Boston 72 81 .471 22 11½ 3-7 L-6 37-38 35-43
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _ _ 9-1 W-7 40-32 46-35
Chicago 76 77 .497 10 3-7 L-6 35-43 41-34
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12 2-8 L-1 44-34 30-45
Kansas City 63 90 .412 23 20½ 6-4 W-1 39-42 24-48
Detroit 60 92 .395 25½ 23 6-4 W-3 31-45 29-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-2 50-23 51-30
Seattle 83 69 .546 17 _ 3-7 L-1 39-32 44-37
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 34-41 33-45
Texas 65 87 .428 35 18 3-7 L-3 32-45 33-42
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½ 27½ 4-6 L-1 26-51 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 97 57 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-1 50-26 47-31
z-Atlanta 96 58 .623 1 +12 7-3 W-3 52-26 44-32
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13 _ 3-7 L-2 47-34 36-35
Miami 63 90 .412 33½ 20½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 31-44
Washington 53 100 .346 43½ 30½ 4-6 L-1 24-51 29-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _ _ 5-5 L-2 51-27 38-38
Milwaukee 82 71 .536 6-4 L-1 42-30 40-41
Chicago 67 86 .438 21½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 31-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 94 .390 29 24 3-7 L-1 31-47 29-47
Pittsburgh 57 97 .370 32 27 2-8 W-1 30-46 27-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-2 54-21 52-26
San Diego 85 68 .556 21 +1½ 7-3 W-2 40-32 45-36
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31 6-4 W-1 39-36 36-42
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½ 13 3-7 L-1 40-41 31-42
Colorado 65 88 .425 41 18½ 3-7 L-2 41-40 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.