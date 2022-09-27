Tragedy strikes two brothers on New Taipei beach, one drowned and one missing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A swim on the beach in Wanli District, New Taipei City, turned tragic on Monday (Sept. 26) after two brothers were suspected to have been pulled away from the shore by waves and were unable to swim back, resulting in the older brother drowning and the younger brother going missing.

The 33-year-old older brother, surnamed Wu (吳), along with his wife, surnamed Yu (余), his 30-year-old younger brother, and his wife’s colleague, went on an outing to a beach near Masu Road in Wanli on Monday, CNA reported.

When Yu found that her husband and brother-in-law had been pulled about 400 to 500 meters away from the shore by waves and had difficulties swimming back, she called for help around 3 p.m.

Numerous search and rescue personnel and boats from the fire department and the Coast Guard responded to the scene, but when they arrived, the two brothers were not in sight. Divers and a helicopter later joined the search for the brothers, but the sea search was called off around 6 p.m. as it was getting dark, and the waves intensified, while the land search continued.

At around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Coast Guard personnel found a body washed ashore on the nearby shore. The body was later identified as the older brother by his family. The search for the younger brother continued, per CNA.