Taiwan couple fills wedding feast entirely with Costco food

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos surfaced on Monday (Sept. 26) showing an outdoor wedding banquet supplied entirely with products and foods purchased at Costco.

That day, a new bride posted photos to the Facebook group Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience (Costco好市多商品經驗老實說) showing her wedding banquet consisting entirely of supplies she purchased with her husband at Costco. All told, the couple spent about NT$25,000 (US$787) on wedding supplies at Costco, reported UDN.



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)

The woman wrote that with the help of her friends, she used Costco bottles, jars, metal pails, and mason jars to serve drinks, croissants, cakes, ham, cucumbers, and other dishes. She claimed that she was able to use the items solely bought at Costco to create an entire buffet of dishes for a "dream wedding banquet."

Within 19 hours, the post has gained 34,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. Frugal Taiwanese netizens were awe-inspired by the ingenious feast:



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)

"On my God! You're so talented! I also had an outdoor wedding and the cost of catering was really shocking."

"This is a high-end outdoor wedding banquet."

"Happy newlyweds, just looking at it makes me run over and partake."

"I kneel before you because you are so great."

"Wow! It's amazing, super high CP (cost performance). The high quality of life is so carefully crafted, it's worth studying!"



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)



(Facebook, Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 photo)