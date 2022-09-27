Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Police score largest marijuana catch in Taiwan history next to Army base

Two men rented farm land, hired 6 Indonesian women to water, harvest the plants

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/27 18:35
The largest marijuana bust in Taiwan's history took place near an Army base in Taoyuan City. 

The largest marijuana bust in Taiwan's history took place near an Army base in Taoyuan City.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police discovered the largest marijuana plantation in Taiwan’s history next to an Army base in Taoyuan City, with six Indonesian women employed to water the plants, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The authorities confiscated 4,200 plants with a total value estimated at NT$600 million ($18.91 million) next to the 601st Air Cavalry Brigade base in the Longtan District. Two men rented 9,699 square meters of farmland in May and recruited six unaccounted-for workers from Indonesia to water and harvest the drugs, the Liberty Times reported.

In order to hide their business from neighboring farmers, the two men also planted rice, fruit, and vegetables on the outskirts of their plot. Due to the size of the operation, police suspect more people might be involved.

Acting on a tip, they sent an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to fly over the area to discover the plantation. The two suspects admitted they were growing marijuana, but they said distribution of the product to customers had not started yet.

Taiwan lists marijuana as a category-two narcotic, with perpetrators likely to incur a prison sentence starting at 10 years and a fine of up to NT$15 million.
marijuana
marijuana bust
cannabis
weed
drugs
illegal drugs
Taoyuan City
Indonesian migrant workers
601st Air Cavalry Brigade

RELATED ARTICLES

660 kg of ketamine found floating off Taiwan north coast
660 kg of ketamine found floating off Taiwan north coast
2022/09/24 15:21
South Taiwan man busted as wife mistakes marijuana for maple
South Taiwan man busted as wife mistakes marijuana for maple
2022/09/23 12:16
Taiwan arrests smuggler after finding 43 kg of ketamine in steel bowls from Italy
Taiwan arrests smuggler after finding 43 kg of ketamine in steel bowls from Italy
2022/09/22 17:47
'Hot fry' restaurant criminals caught red-handed in south Taiwan
'Hot fry' restaurant criminals caught red-handed in south Taiwan
2022/09/12 17:41
Taiwan’s DPP expels ex-legislator over bid for mayor of Taoyuan
Taiwan’s DPP expels ex-legislator over bid for mayor of Taoyuan
2022/09/08 17:38