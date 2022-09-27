American scholar urges more actions to support Taiwan's inclusion in UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, offered some ways the U.S. could offer more support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. during an online dialogue event organized by Philadelphia-based think tank Foreign Policy Research Institute on Monday (Sept, 26).

Glaser said Beijing's claim that U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 completely resolves the issue of representation in the global body with regard to China, is a clear fallacy because the resolution does not say that Taiwan is part of the People's Republic of China. Additionally, Beijing’s intentional misinterpretation of the resolution that it backs the “one China” principle in the U.N. is false but few countries are willing to stand up and refute it, she said.

The scholar suggested that the U.S. and like-minded countries should write to the U.N. Secretary-General to protest China's attempts at distorting the resolution and blocking Taiwan from meaningfully participating in the U.N. system. She also proposed the U.S. emphasize the difference between its “one China” policy and Beijing’s “one China” principle and encourage other countries to follow America’s stance.

Whenever Beijing says the U.S. recognizes China’s position that “Taiwan is part of China,” Washington should refute it, Glaser said. The scholar said she believes the U.S. should also reassure China that supporting Taiwan's participation in the U.N. system is not a step toward supporting Taiwan independence.