President Tsai hails new institute in Taipei as a thrust for tech sector

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 27) made a case for the nurturing of IT talent as she attended the inauguration of a new institute at a tech university in Taipei.

The newly established Frontier Institute of Research for Science and Technology (FIRST) of the National Taipei University of Technology (Taipei Tech) is expected to produce 700 graduates in ten years whose expertise spans artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors, per Liberty Times.

According to Tsai, the institute will serve as a breeding ground for tech professionals incorporating the resources of 16 companies at an investment of NT$200 million (US$6.3 million). The academia-industry collaboration will be conducive to advancing the cause of the country’s development of strategic industries, she added.

Courses will be available for both Taiwanese students as well as those from Southeast Asia and East Europe, said Wang Sea-fue (王錫福), president of Taipei Tech.

Su Chao-chin (蘇昭瑾), dean of the institute, said those enrolled will be able to learn about the core technologies of the respective businesses and conduct research and development of products more aligned with the needs of the market.

The companies involved include Elan Microelectronics Corporation, AU Optronics, Delta Electronics, Chicony Electronics, Brillian Network & Automation Integrated System Co., Dimension Computer Technology Co., Pioneer Material Precision Tech. Inc., and others.