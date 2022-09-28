American professor's NT$500,000 salary seized for non-declaration at Taiwan airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most of an American professor's annual salary of NT$500,000 (US$15,600) was confiscated by authorities at the Taoyuan International Airport after he failed to declare the cash.

Dorian Wilson is a professor of music and orchestra conductor at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. He told Taiwan News that because it is hard for foreigners, especially for American citizens given tax laws, to have a bank account in Taiwan, he was paid his entire salary at the end of the school year, in June.

Wilson said that he received the cash 36 hours before he was to board a flight on June 11 to Amsterdam for a summer trip to Europe. When Wilson reached airport security before boarding, he was asked if he was carrying cash.

He responded affirmatively and said that he was "happy to take out my freshly-paid salary to show them," which amounted to NT$500,000. Next, two officers arrived at the scene and told him that NT$400,000 would be confiscated, while only NT$100,000 would be returned.

When Wilson asked on what grounds, the answer was that he had not declared that he was carrying such a large amount of money in excess of the maximum limit of NT$100,000. Authorities said that the remaining NT$400,000 would be confiscated in accordance with Article 36 of the Administrative Penalty Act.

In response to Wilson's claims that he "did not see any sign regarding such a policy," their alleged reply was: "That's what they all say." As authorities took him into a back room, one officer pointed and said "The sign is over there."

The professor was informed that he had violated the Money Laundering Control Act. He said that he tried to show them all pertinent documents and receipts from the bank, but he claims that they were not interested and refused to look.

He even offered not to take the flight, buy a new ticket, and proceed to officially make a declaration. Their response was: "You can cancel your flight, but we still will take the money."

Wilson said he assumed that this would be clarified after an investigation, so he asked where he could continue this process. They told him: "There is no office to appeal to. You do not understand: We are taking the money and that is the end."



In response, Wilson wrote an official letter that included documentation to the Ministry of Finance, which was quickly rejected. Wilson said that he "would have been happy to oblige the authorities with all necessary paperwork and proof of the legality of the cash."

The Ministry of Finance replied:

"If you find the result dissatisfactory, you can file a lawsuit. Since the implementation of Money Laundering Control Act in 2018, there are over thousands of cases of confiscation, but none of the petition, appeal, or lawsuits have successfully reverted the confiscation because Article 12, Item 5 of the aforementioned law..."

A Customs Administration representative told Taiwan News that no more than NT$100,000 or RMB$20,000 in notes can be brought out of the country by each passenger. There is no limit on the amount of foreign currency that can be carried out of Taiwan, but amounts totaling the equivalent of US$10,000 or more in foreign currency must first be declared and registered with customs prior to entering security.

When carrying such large amounts of currency, travelers must first visit the Customs Service Desk and file an official declaration. The representative said the declaration must be made before entering the airport security area.

The spokesperson said that it is still possible to proactively inform airport security officers that they wish to declare a large amount of cash. However, if they do not reveal the cash until officers begin questioning them and searching their baggage, it is too late to make a declaration, and they will be subject to penalties for carrying the excess money.

The Taoyuan Airport has a Customs Service Desk in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, the locations of which can be seen on this webpage. If a person is carrying New Taiwan Dollars or Chinese yuan that is in excess of the limits, they can convert it to foreign currency and declare it with Customs, deposit it in a local bank, or ask a friend or relative to hold on to the money for them.