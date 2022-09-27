Meteorologist warns of hot weather ahead as autumn heat wave grips Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spell of summer-like hot weather is in store across Taiwan, starting Tuesday (Sept. 27) and lasting until Monday next week, with daytime highs topping out at 35 and 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) advised.

The latest European model shows that a middle-atmosphere high-pressure canopy over the country will deliver mostly clear skies and toasty temperatures through Monday next week, with ultraviolet rays reaching “excessive” and “dangerous” levels around noon, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

As the prevailing east winds in the inferior atmospheric layer during this period are weak and do not hold much moisture, local sporadic rains are possible only along the eastern half of Taiwan and in mountainous areas in the central and southern regions of the island in the afternoon, according to Wu.

The meteorologist reminded people to be mindful of the big temperature difference between day and night during the period, as temperatures can reach 35 and 36 degrees during the daytime and drop significantly at night.

Typhoon Noru continues to move westwards towards Vietnam, with a slight intensification trend, while severe tropical storm Kulap is positioned in the sea north of the island of Iwo Jima, moving north-northwest and then turning northeast, Wu said, adding that both systems pose no threat to Taiwan, per CNA.



(CWB image)