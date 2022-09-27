Alexa
Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek to switch to renewable energy by 2030

Net-zero emissions to be achieved by 2050

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/27 16:00
Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek works toward net-zero emissions in 2050. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductor maker MediaTek Inc. said Tuesday (Sept. 27) all of its offices worldwide will switch to renewable energy by 2030, and it will reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

In a news release, the Hsinchu-based company said its chipset innovation and research and development for fabless semiconductor companies were already at the forefront of low-carbon emissions.

MediaTek said it had been focusing its net-zero campaign on green design, responsible supply management, and energy conservation and carbon reduction. As part of the campaign, its more than 50 offices in Asia, America, and Europe would switch to 100% renewable energy by 2030, with solar panels on roofs, procurement of green energy, and more efficient energy conservation inside offices and factories.

The next deadline would be 2050, with net-zero emissions likely to be reached by that target date, said MediaTek Vice Chairman Rick Tsai (蔡力行). The company said it had also reduced power consumption by the chipsets it manufactured by 23% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The electricity saved by the project was equal to the amount required to power 170,000 Taiwanese households for an entire year, MediaTek said.
