US thanks Belize for maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is thankful for Belize's continued diplomatic ties with Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said prior to a private meeting at the State Department’s Harry S. Truman Building on Monday (Sept 26).

Blinken said Washington “appreciates so much” how vocal the Central American nation is with regard to international matters, including its relations with Taiwan and the war in Ukraine. The secretary said Belize is a “strong partner” that has worked with the U.S. on climate, energy, food security, and finance.

He also mentioned that the two had met during the Summit of the Americas in June.

Briceno said the two countries “have had very close, strong, and warm relations over the past 41 years.” He noted that there are many challenges Belize and the U.S. must address, including climate change, migration, the war in Ukraine, and strengthening democracy in Central America.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceno said as he took the podium that he did so “with a heavy heart.” He said this year, he is more pessimistic.

“We have come to depend on the multilateral system that has, at its center, the charter of this, our United Nations … Where is the collective will to adequately address the challenges of our time? Where is the shared conviction to work together for the betterment of mankind? Where is the hope?” he asked.

He mentioned the ongoing conflicts around the world and heightened regional tensions, calling them “wrong.” “International cooperation and solidarity have been supplanted by nationalism and unilateralism,” he said.

At a special Independence Day reception held in Taipei on Sept. 13, Belize Prime Minister John Briceno said in a recorded video that this year’s Independence Day theme “speaks to the resilience of our people and our ability to stand united and undaunted despite the challenges we face,” which he added, “is a quality we share with our friends in Taiwan.”

He said Belize stands in solidarity with Taiwan, which he acknowledged was facing increased threats from China. “We do so because we truly believe in the right to self-determination, a principle enshrined in the U.N. charter.”

With the help of Taiwan and other friends, Belize “will keep moving forward,” Briceno said. Taiwan and Belize established diplomatic relations in 1989.