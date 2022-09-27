Former US top diplomat Pompeo advocates trade agreement with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience of Taiwanese business people in Kaohsiung Tuesday (Sept. 27) that he advocates a trade agreement between the two countries, with the U.S. to extricate itself from supply chains in China and instead redirect them to Taiwan.

The former top diplomat was invited to give the keynote speech at the Global Taiwan Business Forum, organized by the Liberty Times, in the presence of more than 300 entrepreneurs as well as Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Pompeo praised Taiwan as a model of economic and trade development, CNA reported. Over the past decades, the U.S. naively engaged with China, but now it faces a historic change. It should strategically disengage itself from China, and instead intensify its ties to Taiwan, he said.

If a country does not respect the rule of law, intellectual property rights, trade agreements, and labor rights, then trade cannot be truly free, Pompeo told the meeting.

Turning to politics, he emphasized how it would be impossible for American visitors to confuse Taiwan and China, and to assume both were one and the same country. He expressed the hope that the U.S. administration goes one step further and “recognize Taiwan,” the report said.

In his address, Lai thanked Pompeo for his efforts to promote U.S.-Taiwan relations during his stint as Secretary of State in the Trump administration, including arms sales and the removal of outdated restrictions on meetings between officials from both countries.

Pompeo had already visited Taiwan in March when he met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who decorated him with the Order of Brilliant Star to thank him for his services in promoting ties between the two countries.