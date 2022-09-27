Taiwan adds 45,608 local COVID cases, 28 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 45,608 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Sept. 27), 252 imported cases, and 28 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 2.5% compared to the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said no new cases of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) or severe cases after a COVID-19 infection were reported today. The age of COVID-19-related deaths reported today is over 50.

In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases, per a Business Today report.

Local cases

Local cases included 21,296 males and 24,293 females, with the genders of 19 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 9,019 cases, followed by 6,154 in Taichung City, 5,125 in Taipei City, 4,220 in Taoyuan City, 4,186 in Kaohsiung City, 3,033 in Tainan City, 2,418 in Changhua County, 1,292 in Pingtung County, 1,220 in Hsinchu County, 1,212 Yunlin County, 1,109 in Yilan County, 1,077 in Miaoli County, 1,028 in Hsinchu City, 961 in Nantou County, 855 in Chiayi County, 769 in Keelung City, 650 in Hualien County, 526 in Chiayi City, 411 in Taitung County, 178 in Kinmen County, 145 in Penghu County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 28 deaths announced on Tuesday included 14 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 27 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 15 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from Sept. 4 to Sept. 24.

Imported cases

The 242 imported cases included 128 males and 114 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,324,578 cases, of which 6,290,257 were local and 34,267 were imported. So far, 10,912 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.