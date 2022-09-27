Traffv SEO Agency Reviews How SEO Helps Businesses Counter Rising Prices

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 September 2022 - As Singaporeans brace themselves for another year of rising prices, many are looking for ways to counter the effects of inflation.



One way that businesses can help keep their costs down is through search engine optimization (SEO). By optimizing their websites and improving their online presence, companies can ensure that they are seen by more consumers, even in times of economic hardship.



Traffv SEO Agency shares three ways that SEO can help businesses counter the effects of inflation:



1) SEO can help businesses save money on advertising.



By optimizing their website for search engines, businesses can ensure that they appear at the top of search engine results pages (SERPs). This means that they will be seen by more consumers without having to spend money on paid advertising.





Organic clicks do not incur a direct cost, making SEO an effective way to reach consumers without spending much money. Paid advertising can be expensive, especially when inflation drives up the cost of goods and services.



Organic clicks get more conversions as users trust organic results more. In times of economic hardship, many consumers seek ways to save money. They may be less likely to buy from businesses that they are not familiar with. So even though paid ads may get more clicks, a higher percentage of users will convert more when they click on an organic result.



Online sales have grown steadily over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue during inflation. This means that there is a lot of potential for businesses to grow their online sales during inflation.

Singaporeans will spend less during inflation, but it will most likely be online when they do spend. This is because consumers will continue to shift their spending to online channels. If anything, online searches increase during the recession for most industries.

2) SEO can help businesses increase their online sales.

In times of economic hardship, it is important for businesses to maintain a positive brand image.

As mentioned earlier, consumers are looking for ways to save money they might be less likely to purchase from brands they don't recognize. By appearing on the first page of Google, businesses can show consumers that they are still relevant and trusted, even in tough times.

This helps them build relevance, authority, and trust with their target audience, eventually increasing sales.

3) SEO can help businesses build long-term competitiveness.

Investing in SEO during inflation can also help businesses build the data and analysis necessary to boost competitiveness in the long term. The insights gained through SEO can help brands improve their products and services and make better decisions about marketing and sales strategies.

So if you're looking for ways to help your business cope with inflation, don't forget about SEO, either doing it yourself or engaging an SEO agency. It may just be the key to maintaining your bottom line.