US State Department says Washington's 'one China' policy has not changed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington’s “one China” policy has not changed in the past 40 years, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Monday (Sept. 26).

Price added that the U.S. does not have a stance on Taiwan’s sovereignty but its “one China” policy remains the same. This was “made very clear” to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on Friday (Sept. 23).

The spokesperson said the U.S. wants to see the status quo in the Taiwan Strait continue, which has “undergirded peace and stability” in the region. “Unfortunately, I don’t believe the same could be said of the PRC, which has become only more coercive and intimidating in its actions and its maneuvers across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

During the private meeting between Blinken and Wang, the secretary highlighted the necessity of maintaining open lines of communication and “responsibly” conducting bilateral ties amid rising tensions, Price said in a separate press briefing on Friday. Blinken “emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with our longstanding one China policy,” the spokesperson added.

The secretary of state underscored that upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is key to “regional and global security and prosperity,” according to Price. Blinken also expressed Washington’s willingness to cooperate with Beijing on mutual areas of concern.