Indian scientist ranked in top 2% in world receives Taiwan Plum Blossom Card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indian scientist who is ranked in the top 2% in the world has been awarded the Plum Blossom Card.

Vinoth Kumar Ponnusamy, an associate professor who teaches at Kaohsiung Medical University's Department of Medicinal and Applied Chemistry, has been living in Taiwan for more than 15 years since he began his doctoral studies at National Chung Hsing University in 2007. On Monday (Sept. 26), Raymond Hsu, the Director of Kaohsiung 1st Service Center of the National Immigration Agency (NIA), presented Kumar with hthe Plum Blossom Card "for his contribution to Taiwan."



Kumar (second from right). (NIA photo)

Six years ago, he received a multi-year grant from the National Science and Technology Council and has carried out research in analytical chemistry, green extraction technology, and applying nano-catalyst materials to green energy technology. Yang Chun-yuh (楊俊毓), president of Kaohsiung Medical University, was cited by the NIA as saying that Kumar was invited to teach at the university six years ago and his excellent research performance has earned him a place in Stanford University's "World's Top 2% Scientists" ranking in 2020.

Kumar assisted the university in establishing laboratory food safety and inspection standards. The research methods developed by Kumar can be applied to analyze and monitor food and environmental safety, assist hospitals with biomonitoring during emergency examinations, and identify drugs and reassess drug doses. He is also an examiner for the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Food and Drug Administration, assisting the organization to ensure food safety.



Kumar (right). (NIA photo)

"Dr. Kumar has blended into Taiwan’s society. He has studied Chinese very hard, and now gives lectures bilingually. His students receive extra benefit of improving English listening abilities," said Yang. He added that Kumar also serves as a tutor for foreign students as his personal experience helps foreign students quickly familiarize themselves with the life and coursework at the university.