Nauru speaks up for Taiwan at UN General Assembly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Nauru expressed support for the nation’s inclusion in the U.N. General Assembly on Monday (Sept. 26).

“We would also like to acknowledge in particular the support and good practices demonstrated by the people of Taiwan in the face of COVID,” Josie Ann Dongobir, Nauru’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., said in a speech. “The Republic of China (Taiwan) is an important partner in the global response to the pandemic, as well as a particular partner of Nauru.”

Dongobir said Taiwan's pandemic response and aid “should not be ignored.” “Taiwan is ready to share the experience and we call for their recognition to ensure their right to engage with us all in this global forum,” she added.

Nine other allies have voiced support for Taiwan’s membership at the U.N. General Assembly so far, including Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, Guatemala, Eswatini, Palau, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize, and Tuvalu.

Additionally, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) delivered a speech on Sept. 25, claiming that General Assembly Resolution 2758 "completely blocked any attempt by anyone or any country to create two Chinas or one China, one Taiwan."

Wang threatened to "combat Taiwan independence separatist activities" to conversely achieve the goal of "peaceful reunification." He added that "only when China is completely reunified, can there be enduring peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Later that day, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs blasted Wang for "distorting the historical facts, deliberately obscuring the real situation at the U.N. General Assembly, and misleading international audiences." The ministry reiterated that General Assembly Resolution 2758 only deals with China's representation at the U.N.