Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 26).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three Shenyang J-16 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No Chinese planes crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait on Monday.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month and in August. So far, Taiwan has tracked 515 PLA aircraft and 128 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of three out of 12 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 26. (MND image)