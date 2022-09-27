Boat sinks in Galapagos, killing at least 4 people

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Four people have died, including a U.S. citizen, in the sinking of a passenger boat in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuadorian authorities said Monday.

Prosecutors said they were investigating the sinking of the vessel known as the Angy that covered a route between Isabela Island and the town of Puerto Ayora.

A Colombian citizen and two Ecuadorians also died when the boat sank on Sunday, authorities said. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The Santa Cruz port captain's office said most of those aboard the boat had not been wearing lifejackets.

The archipelago some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the mainland is an important draw for tourists and is famed as an inspiration for English naturalist Charles Darwin's development of the theory of evolution.