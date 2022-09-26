NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|83
|64
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|38
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|81
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|71
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|38
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|40
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|84
|Houston
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|49
|59
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|77
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|55
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|43
|36
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|84
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|64
|77
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|86
|50
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|36
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|82
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|27
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|81
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|59
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|68
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|52
|57
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|48
|45
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|55
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|95
|93
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|87
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|37
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|70
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17
Baltimore 37, New England 26
Carolina 22, New Orleans 14
Chicago 23, Houston 20
Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12
Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17
Miami 21, Buffalo 19
Minnesota 28, Detroit 24
Philadelphia 24, Washington 8
Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22
Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 27, Seattle 23
Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12
L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12
Denver 11, San Francisco 10
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.