NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Miami 3 0 0 1.000 83 64 Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81 New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71

South

W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38 Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61 Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84 Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36 Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84 Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45 Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 37, New England 26

Carolina 22, New Orleans 14

Chicago 23, Houston 20

Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12

Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 19

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22

Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

Denver 11, San Francisco 10

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.