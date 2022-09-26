Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/26 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 94 58 .618 _ _ 8-2 W-7 56-22 38-36
Toronto 86 67 .562 +2½ 5-5 W-2 43-32 43-35
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10½ 4-6 L-2 51-30 33-39
Baltimore 79 73 .520 15 4 4-6 L-2 44-34 35-39
Boston 72 80 .474 22 11 3-7 L-5 37-37 35-43
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _ _ 9-1 W-7 40-32 46-35
Chicago 76 77 .497 10 3-7 L-6 35-43 41-34
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12 2-8 L-1 44-34 30-45
Kansas City 63 90 .412 23 20½ 6-4 W-1 39-42 24-48
Detroit 60 92 .395 25½ 23 6-4 W-3 31-45 29-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-2 50-23 51-30
Seattle 83 69 .546 17 _ 3-7 L-1 39-32 44-37
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 34-41 33-45
Texas 65 87 .428 35 18 3-7 L-3 32-45 33-42
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½ 27½ 4-6 L-1 26-51 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 97 57 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-1 50-26 47-31
z-Atlanta 95 58 .621 +11½ 7-3 W-2 52-26 43-32
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13 _ 3-7 L-2 47-34 36-35
Miami 63 90 .412 33½ 20½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 31-44
Washington 53 99 .349 43 30 4-6 W-1 24-50 29-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _ _ 5-5 L-2 51-27 38-38
Milwaukee 82 71 .536 6-4 L-1 42-30 40-41
Chicago 67 86 .438 21½ 16½ 6-4 W-1 31-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 93 .392 28½ 23½ 3-7 W-1 31-47 29-46
Pittsburgh 56 97 .366 32½ 27½ 1-9 L-1 29-46 27-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-2 54-21 52-26
San Diego 85 68 .556 21 +1½ 7-3 W-2 40-32 45-36
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31 6-4 W-1 39-36 36-42
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½ 13 3-7 L-1 40-41 31-42
Colorado 65 88 .425 41 18½ 3-7 L-2 41-40 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-6) at Minnesota (Ober 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.