Namchow Group Vice Chairman Chen Fei-peng passes away at 80

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Namchow Group (南僑集團) Vice Chairman Chen Fei-peng (陳飛鵬) passed away around 9:00 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 23), the group announced on Saturday night.

According to people familiar with the matter, Chen had been bedridden for two years before his death, Mirror Media reported. In recent years, Chen had rarely communicated with people and almost disconnected himself from the outside world. Last week, his condition worsened and on Friday night he was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment. He died at the age of 80.

Namchow Group used to be famous for its "Crystal Laundry Soap." Later, Chen and his older brother Alfred Chen (陳飛龍) opened up the food business for the company.

Namchow Group once represented Hagen-Dazs, and developed into a food empire. Well-known ice cream brands Duroyal and Kabisuo as well as restaurant chains Dian Shui Lou and Paulaner are all under the banner of Namchow.

Namchow is the only group in Taiwan that has branched into the chemical industry, food industry, and catering industry, according to the Mirror Media report.

In addition to serving as the vice chairman of Namchow Group, Chen also actively participated in public affairs. He has served as a municipal advisor for the Taipei City Government, a member of the Taipei City Economic Development Committee, an executive director of the National Federation of Industries, and the chairman of the Industrial Association of Taipei City.

He was generous and well-liked in the industry, per the report.