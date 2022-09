Monday At Forus Tennis Centre Tallinn, Estonia Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt indoor TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-0, 6-2.

Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Diane Parry, France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.