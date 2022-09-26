Russia: Children killed in shooting at school in Izhevsk

At least 13 people were killed and another 21 wounded after shots were fired at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, the country's interior ministry said.

"There was a tragedy in Udmurtia today in Izhevsk at school 88. An as yet unidentified person broke into the school," regional Governor Alexander Brechalov said.

"There are victims among the children, there are wounded too," Brechalov said.

"President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

What do we know so far?

Russia's Investigative Committee said that of the 13 victims, seven were school children and six were adults, including teachers and security guards.

"The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police. According to reports, he committed suicide," the Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said on Telegram.

The committee said the gunman had been wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava.

The Russian news agency TASS reported that students and teachers had been evacuated.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000 is the capital of the Udmurtia region, to the west of the Ural mountains, some 960 kilometers (596 miles) east of Moscow.

The school is located in the city center, close to the city's administration building, and has just under 1,000 students and 80 teachers, according to TASS.

This is a breaking story, more to come…

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)