Video shows children ride on car roof in SW Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Sunday (Sept. 25) showing two children riding on the roof of a car while it drove along a winding mountain road, drawing criticism from the public for endangering the children and a request for more information by police.

On Sunday, a member of the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) posted video taken while driving through the Tai-Ping 36 Bends in Chiayi County's Meishan Township that day. He wrote that two children had climbed out onto the roof of a gray hatchback and even waved "hi" at him.

The author of the post wrote that many had suggested he contact the authorities about the incident, but he said he did not have time, and could only note roughly where it occurred. In the video, a young boy appears to have completely climbed out of a sunroof and turns to look back at the driver who recorded the footage on his dashcam.

A young girl can also be seen popping in and out of the sunroof, with at least half of her body protruding from the roof at some stages. She can even be seen waving at the driver capturing the footage, before the vehicle she is riding in makes a sharp left turn.

The Jhuci Precinct of the Chiayi County Police Department left a comment under the post asking for the author of the post to provide the specific time, place, and clear image of the license plate and report it to the traffic violation reporting section of the Chiayi County Police Department's website. The Jhuci Precinct stated that once it has obtained this information, it will penalize those responsible.

Netizens strongly condemned the children's parents for letting them ride in such a precarious position outside the car:

"Just report them directly."

"Get ready to get a ticket. Mindless parents."

"If something goes wrong, don't blame it on other things."

"The parents want to save on future expenses."

"Oh my God, I'm getting goosebumps, they're really not afraid of falling down."

"If an accident happens, and they go flying, don't blame the road for the injustice and don't ask for compensation from the government."