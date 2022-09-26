Taiwan to end quarantine for migrant workers on Oct. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that quarantine for migrant workers arriving from overseas will be replaced with the "0+7" formula on Oct. 13.

Starting on Oct. 13, Taiwan is tentatively scheduled to launch its "0+7" plan, which eliminates quarantine in favor of seven days of self-health monitoring. On that date, Taiwan will also open its borders to travelers from countries not granted visa-free treatment and end the ban on tour groups from abroad.

During a press conference on Monday (Sept. 26), a member of the media asked CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) asked whether the current "3+4" quarantine scheme will be discontinued for migrant workers on Oct. 13. Wang responded by saying as long as Oct. 13 is finalized as the date for implementation on Thursday (Sept. 29), there should not be any problems with starting the "0+7" program on that day.

Wang then clarified that there are not any separate regulations for the entry of migrant workers on Oct. 13. Therefore, like all other inbound passengers, starting on that date, migrant workers will no longer need to enter quarantine and will instead start seven days of self-health monitoring.

Four rapid test kits will be given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test.

No further testing is required unless the traveler experiences suspected COVID symptoms. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

