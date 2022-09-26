Hualien hot spring festival in eastern Taiwan to provide bus and guided tour services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The monthlong 2022 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Season from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14 will provide tourists with guided tours and bus services to the two most popular hot spring destinations in Hualien County — the Ruisui and Antong hot spring areas.

A special light exhibition area will be built in each hot spring area to create a romantic light corridor along the street, according to a press release issued by the Hualien Tourism Department on Sept. 1.



During the hot spring season, the “Special Hot Spring Chartered Bus" services will be provided for one-day guided hot spring tours. It departs from the Hualien Bus Station and heads to the two hot spring destinations. Departure is guaranteed for a party of eight people, and there are four routes for tourists to choose from, the release said.

Professional tour guides, special lunches, DIY activities, souvenirs, and insurance are provided for tourists participating in the hot spring tours to southern Hualien, per the release.

The fee for attending the tour is NT$750 (US$23.25) per person. Advance booking is available from Wednesday (Sept. 28). Attendants should bring their own water, swimming suits, and caps.

For more information, refer to this site.



(Hualien Tourism Department images)