Taiwan airport receives bomb threat ahead of Pompeo’s visit

Email says bombs placed in Taoyuan airport, warns against pro-Taiwan independence activities

  384
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/26 16:08
(Facebook, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An investigation is underway for a bomb threat at the main gateway to Taiwan targeting “pro-independence” activities.

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TIAC) said in a statement on Monday (Sept. 26) it received an email on Sunday (Sept. 25) via its passenger mailbox that claimed explosives were placed in the airport. The message carried warnings against pro-Taiwan independence activities.

Police are probing whether the threat is linked to the visit of former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo is scheduled to address a business forum in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Patrols, among other security measures, have been beefed up, and alerts raised at the international airport. A preliminary investigation indicated the mail was likely sent from an overseas IP address, according to the Aviation Police Bureau.

The Taoyuan Airport and the Taipei Songshan Airport reported similar bomb threats prior to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month.

Spreading disinformation that jeopardizes flight safety can incur a prison term of three years and/or a fine of NT$1 million (US$31,405). An individual will be subject to five years behind bars or even life imprisonment for causing damage to aircraft or casualties by committing such a crime, according to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法).
