Taiwan rebukes China's 'lies' justifying invasion at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Sept. 25) rebuked Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's (王毅) "lies" about Resolution 2758 to serve as the justification for military action to annex Taiwan.

During a speech delivered at the UN General Assembly on Sunday, Wang claimed that General Assembly Resolution 2758 "completely blocked any attempt by anyone or any country to create two Chinas or one China, one Taiwan." However, the scope of the resolution only describes the government in Beijing as the sole representative of China in the UN and that "representatives of Chiang Kai-shek" had been expelled from the UN and all related organizations.

Right after characterizing the principle of "non-interference" as being a "basic norm in international relations," Wang threatened to "combat Taiwan independence separatist activities" to conversely achieve the goal of "peaceful reunification." Wang added that, "Only when China is completely reunified, can there be enduring peace across the Taiwan Strait. Any scheme to interfere with China's internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese. Any move to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history."

In a statement issued on Sunday, MOFA strongly condemned Wang for "distorting the historical facts, deliberately obscuring the real situation at the UN General Assembly, and misleading international audiences." The ministry reiterated that General Assembly Resolution 2758 only deals with China's representation at the UN.

MOFA pointed out that the full text of the resolution does not mention Taiwan at all. It then stated that the resolution "not only does not authorize the People's Republic of China to represent Taiwan at the UN, but it also does not mention Taiwan as being part of the People's Republic of China."

The ministry accused China of deliberately making "distorted and wrong political interpretations" of the historical documents of the UN General Assembly, associating the so-called "one China principle" which has not achieved international consensus, and has exerted "undue influence" over a long period of time to pressure the UN system, and "has done everything possible to exclude Taiwan." MOFA stated that the People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan and that "only the democratically elected government has the right to represent Taiwan's 23.5 million people" in international arenas such as the UN.

MOFA noted that Chapter 1, Article 1 of the UN Charter states that the first purpose of the organization is to "maintain international peace and security." It also highlighted the fact that Article 2 calls on members to refrain from "threat or use of force" against other states.

China has recently been increasing its military intimidation of Taiwan, including conducting military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan, "undermining the status quo of peace in the Taiwan Strait, and endangering the security of the Indo-Pacific Region," stated MOFA. It then criticized China's claims of promoting peace in the UN while also issuing threats to Taiwan, like "a thief shouting catch the thief."

The ministry stated that China's recent provocative actions around the strait have aroused serious concern around the world and that during the General Assembling "countries with similar ideals" have publicly expressed the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait and stressed the importance of abiding by the UN Charter. MOFA closed by vowing to continue to work with countries in the democratic community to "curb authoritarian expansion and aggression, maintain a rules-based international order, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region."