Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai welcomes Mike Pompeo to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) welcomed former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying he will surely fall in love with the southern city and its people.

Pompeo is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 26). He will attend the annual meeting of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 28 where he will deliver the opening address, CNA reported.

More than 300 Taiwanese business executives will be at the conference, which will cover global layout, supply chain restructuring, and industrial innovation and development.

With regard to Pompeo’s itinerary, Chen said it would include stopping at certain tourist spots including Pier 2 and Dagang Bridge and visiting high-tech companies in southern Taiwan. He did not comment further, saying it is more appropriate for the trip organizers to announce it on their own time.

The former secretary of state previously visited Taiwan in March, during which he urged the U.S. to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation.