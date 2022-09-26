Presidents Cup Results

|Quail Hollow Golf Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½
|Sunday
|Singles
|United States 6½, International 5½
Si Woo Kim, International, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 1 up.
Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Cameron Davis, International, 4 and 3.
Hideki Matsuyama, International, halved with Sam Burns, United States.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 3 and 2.
Sebastian Munoz, International, def. Scottie Scheffler, United States, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith, International, 3 and 1.
Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 1 up.
Sungjae Im, International, def. Cameron Young, United States, 1 up.
K.H. Lee, International, def. Billy Horschel, United States, 3 and 1.
Max Homa, United States, def. Tom Kim, International, 1 up.
Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Mito Pereira, International, 3 and 2.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, def. Kevin Kisner, United States, 2 and 1.