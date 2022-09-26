Alexa
Presidents Cup Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/26 14:25
Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, North Carolina
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 17½, INTERNATIONAL 12½
Sunday
Singles
United States 6½, International 5½

Si Woo Kim, International, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Cameron Davis, International, 4 and 3.

Hideki Matsuyama, International, halved with Sam Burns, United States.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 3 and 2.

Sebastian Munoz, International, def. Scottie Scheffler, United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith, International, 3 and 1.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 1 up.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Cameron Young, United States, 1 up.

K.H. Lee, International, def. Billy Horschel, United States, 3 and 1.

Max Homa, United States, def. Tom Kim, International, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Mito Pereira, International, 3 and 2.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, def. Kevin Kisner, United States, 2 and 1.