OTELLO CECI BRUT：The brut sparkling wine from the Ceci winery is enveloped in a riot of colours

TORRILE, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 26 September 2022 - The CECI 1938 wineries are thrilled to introduce the new Otello Ceci Brut collection, a brut sparkling white from the Otello Ceci range, presented in bottles the colours of the rainbow that express the winery’s distinctive character in terms of aesthetic research and attention to design. With CECI 1938, the packaging reflects the spirit of what lies within, a personality-packed lifestyle manifesto that engages all the senses.





The new Otello Ceci Brut dresses the original Otello bottle – with its sleek, sinuous shape, the first bottle with a square base – in vibrant colour. The iridescent metallic shades explore the full colour spectrum including red, yellow, bright blue, purple, green and light blue, a total of 8 versions.



Otello Ceci Brut adds a dynamic touch to the bold colour choices of its "outfit" with the holographic printing on the labels that change colour with movement and in the light. Otello Ceci’s distinctive square label celebrates simplicity in its design, emphasising the name of the wine and the winery logo.



CECI 1938 draws on the vital energy of colour to share its message of positivity and joie de vivre. The elegant charm of brut sparkling wine is enhanced by the vibrant colours of the bottles. Choosing a wine becomes a stylistic choice, a way to express your individual taste and personality. The table is alight with colour, cheer, conviviality and emotion.



CECI 1938 uses Pinot Bianco grapes to produce a sparkling wine with a pale straw-yellow colour and an elegant, persistent sparkle.



Served at a recommended temperature of 6-8°, Otello Ceci Brut sparkling wine is a well-structured beverage with floral and fruity notes on the palate, complemented by a distinct minerality.



On the nose, delicate, elegant white floral notes such as jasmine, hawthorn and aromatic herbs emerge, leading to fruity, citrus and sweet scents.



Otello Ceci Brut sparkling wine is a youthful, on-trend choice ideal for an aperitif or to accompany a lunch or dinner.





Hashtag: #CECI

