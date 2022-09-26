Taiwan adds 28,513 local COVID cases, BA.5 makes up 80% of new infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 28,513 local COVID cases on Monday (Sept. 26), 272 imported cases, and 56 deaths, including a 7-month-old girl.

The number of local cases remains unchanged from the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed another new case of a child — a five-year-old boy with no history of chronic disease who has had the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine — with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Monday, 34 children have succumbed to the infection and 229 have developed severe symptoms since the beginning of the outbreak.

Among the 160 PCR-based pool testing for COVID-19 diagnosis of local cases performed last week, Lo said, approximately 80% were infected with BA.5 and 20% with BA.2. No other new Omicron variants, such as BA.4 or BA.2.75., were detected among local infections last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 13,318 males and 15,185 females, with the genders of 10 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 5,651 cases, followed by 3,656 in Taichung City, 3,248 in Taipei City, 3,153 in Taoyuan City, 2,507 in Kaohsiung City, 1,759 in Tainan City, 1,555 in Changhua County, 914 in Hsinchu County, 772 in Pingtung County, 681 in Miaoli County, 661 in Hsinchu City, 652 in Nantou County, 638 Yunlin County, 569 in Yilan County, 485 in Keelung City, 463 in Chiayi County, 400 in Hualien County, 301 in Chiayi City, 225 in Taitung County, 107 in Kinmen County, 77 in Penghu County, and 12 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 56 deaths announced on Monday included 33 males and 23 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 53 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 35 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 6 to Sept. 23.

Imported cases

The 272 imported cases included 155 males and 117 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,278,794 cases, of which 6,244,708 were local and 34,032 were imported. So far, 10,884 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.