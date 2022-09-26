Alexa
Clouds and showers, but better weather ahead for Taiwan

Torrential rain has drifted away and the overall picture for the weekend looks promising

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/09/26 14:13
A breezy Taipei 101 day. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “extremely” torrential rain for two days in Yilan County and some parts of northeast Taiwan eased somewhat on Monday (Sept. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

From midnight on Saturday to Monday, Datong Township recorded the most rainfall in Yilan with 922 mm. Skies were starting to clear at midday and this respite from rain was seen on the north coast, around Kenting in the south and on the eastern part of the main island.

Currently, showers are likely though, plus a little sun, except in the mountains where brief thunderstorms can be expected. Looking further forward, to the weekend, south Taiwan and Kaohsiung in particular will experience temperatures of 25-30 degrees Celsius, with sun and showers.

Tainan will be between 26-31 C. In Chiayi it’s a mixture of clouds, showers and sun — and much the same in Yunlin, Nantou, and Changhua. Taichung would appear to have the highest temperatures, up to 34 C, but elsewhere, in Hsinchu and in the north it will be autumnal weather, wet, getting colder and making the most of the sun when it comes out.
Clouds and showers, but better weather ahead for Taiwan(CWB photo)
