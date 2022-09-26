Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'devastating' to world economy: Blinken

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a Friday (Sept. 23) interview with "60 Minutes," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said damage to Taiwan's semiconductor industry caused by a Chinese invasion would be "devastating" to the global economy.

During an interview with Scott Pelley, Blinken said China's increasingly aggressive actions in the Taiwan Strait pose a threat to peace and stability in the region. Blinken said that during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) on Friday, he reiterated Biden's continued adherence to the "one China" policy, U.S. determination that differences between the two sides of the strait be resolved peacefully, and insistence on maintaining peace and stability in the strait.

He then added that he expressed "deep concern" that China is taking actions in an attempt to change the status quo, "that's what the issue is."

Blinken pointed out that a high percentage of the world's semiconductors are made in Taiwan. In fact, 65% of global semiconductors and nearly 90% of advanced chips are made in Taiwan, according to the Voice of America.

The Secretary of State explained that this is one of the reasons why Washington is extensively investing in semiconductor development in the U.S. He then warned that if China were to attack Taiwan, the effects on the global economy resulting from the disruption to the semiconductor supply chain would be "devastating."