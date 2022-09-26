China to double down on Taiwan unification efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will double down on its efforts to promote unification with Taiwan, a white paper commissioned by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has said.

The report said the CPP would announce policies that focus on the party's overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue during its 20th National Congress next month, according to Liberty Times. It added that the party would strengthen its policy toward Taiwan in three major ways.

First, it will endorse a "one China against independence" stance and oppose foreign intervention. By increasing diplomatic pressure and military exercises, China will simultaneously suppress so-called “Taiwan independence forces” and prevent the U.S., Japan, and the international community from intervening.

The party will also promote “development integration” with Taiwanese businessmen, youth, and the public through more legislation and actions. Its ultimate goal is to let Taiwanese enjoy the same treatment as Chinese citizens, the report said.

Lastly, the party will advance its unification goals. Beijing’s report "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," published on Aug. 10, said for the first time China would consider sending troops or administrative personnel to Taiwan, which is different from the previous two white papers in the past that said the CPP would not send them to Taiwan after unification.

According to the MAC’s white paper, the Hong Kong protests in 2019 impacted Beijing's thought process and actions regarding its implementation of "one country, two systems" on the Chinese territory. The CPP drew from its experience of governing Hong Kong and stressed in the report that it will "not renounce the use of force" on Taiwan and that it has "the option of taking all necessary measures."