'Taiwan will be an essential concern for Italy': Giorgia Meloni

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Italy’s general election mid-morning on Monday and this could have positive ramifications for Taiwan.

The politician who is expected to be Italy’s next prime minister is “widely expected to form Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II,” per BBC, if the exit polls are correct. Meloni was quoted as saying that her Brothers of Italy party would “govern for everyone."

Even before voting numbers confirmed her victory, Meloni made clear in an interview that she would be a friend of Taiwan and not China. She said Italy would no longer be supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative — as Italy was the only G7 country to do so previously.

"Without any doubt, if there is a center-right government, it is sure that Taiwan will be an essential concern for Italy," Meloni told CNA. She also called the Taiwan and Italy relationship a “sincere friendship.”

She added that she had been concerned about the war-games China was playing in the Taiwan Strait both before and after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in early August. She said China was becoming more assertive all around the world and upsetting the status quo.

Meloni is 45 years old, a politician, and journalist, who would be the first woman prime minister of Italy.